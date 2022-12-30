The Governor’s Task Force on Broadband Access identified that the Federal Communication Commission (FCC) unveiled the “pre-production draft” of the new national broadband map. This new map is the current federal map that identifies where broadband is in place and what internet service providers cover those locations.
The new map is the most granular and up-to-date federal map of where broadband is, and is not, available across the country. The FCC’s new broadband maps will be used to determine the allocation of Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment (BEAD) funds that Wisconsin will receive to build broadband infrastructure.
“Internet has become essential community infrastructure, critical to business investment and where people choose to locate, and it’s important that New North play an active role in its development and improvement,” says Barb LaMue, president and CEO of New North Inc., the regional economic development corporation for the 18 counties of Northeast Wisconsin. “New North has spearheaded efforts to collect accurate data on underserved areas in our region for the last two years, first with the regional broadband access study, which included public survey and speed tests. Now is another opportunity for Wisconsinites to help contribute to a broadband solution.”
“We are asking everyone in the New North region to visit the new FCC map and make sure it correctly reflects the fixed and mobile internet service available to your home or business,” adds Barbara Koldos, vice president of business development for New North Inc. and a member of the Governor’s Task Force on Broadband Access. “If it does not, we have a brief window to individually challenge that finding. If areas are incorrectly identified as having access, it will affect the amount of federal support for broadband infrastructure to the State of Wisconsin.”
To ensure valid challenges are incorporated into the map before federal funding allocations are made, the public is encouraged to submit challenges by January 13, 2023, using the steps outlined below.
New North is asking partners to promote this initiative widely in their networks so the region can obtain the support necessary to help expand opportunities for its businesses, organizations and residents. While the focus of this initiative is provider availability and access, the public is encouraged to continue conducting speed tests for future broadband grant funding at www.thenewnorth.com/broadband-access.
Adapted from the National Broadband Map Outreach Toolkit:
What information is included on the map?
The map displays address-level availability and data (as self-reported by internet service providers) for fixed and mobile broadband as well as data aggregated to larger areas – e.g., state, county, census place, and congressional district. Data can be examined by exploring the map’s digital interface or by searching by state or address. The map also displays coverage data by provider.
How does this affect you and your community?
There is more than $42 billion set aside for broadband expansion under the Federal Broadband Equity Access and Deployment (BEAD) program. Wisconsin’s allocation of these funds is based on the accuracy of these maps. In cases where the draft broadband map indicates available providers and speeds that are not actually available, it is important to challenge the results being presented on the map. Simply put, an accurate map identifies the communities most in need of funding for high-speed internet projects.
How to submit a challenge/ correction: The FCC is seeking help to improve the data on the map by asking communities and individuals to submit a challenge or request a correction. These are three types of challenges: availability challenges, mobile availability challenges and location challenges. Follow these instructions:
1. Point your browser to: https://broadbandmap.fcc.gov/home#/.
2. Type in the address and select from the auto-generated location options.
3. When the map renders, verify that the locator dot is centered on the correct rooftop.
4. If not, click on the “Location Challenge” link in the upper-right corner of the map and type in the contact information and select the appropriate Challenge Type and any documentation, if available.
5. Click Submit.
6. SERVICE AVAILABILITY: Check the Provider, Technology and Speeds available at this address.
7. If any information is incorrect, click on “Availability Challenge” and select any of the providers that are incorrect.
8. Enter Challenge or Feedback, the contact information, and you may either describe your experience or upload a documentation image or file.
9. Click Submit.
More information on the challenge process can be found on the How to Use the FCC's National Broadband Map help page.