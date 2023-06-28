The Wisconsin Department of Children and Families announced the award of another $2.5 million in Dream Up! Grants to nine cross-sector community teams across Wisconsin.
Recipients include:
- Child Care Resource and Referral of Calumet County
- United Way of Sheboygan County
- Latino Entrepreneurial Network (including Sheboygan area)
The Dream Up! Child Care Supply-Building grant program, administered by First Children’s Finance, focuses on building child care supply through a collaborative community approach.
Nine cross-sector teams will receive strategic planning support and $75,000 in grant funding to evaluate, plan, sustain, and expand existing child care, and support new child care programs. Additional $5,000 stipends will be allocated to participating child care providers who submit business improvement plans during the strategic planning process.
Other recipients are:
- City of Mauston (Juneau County)
- Village of La Farge
- Langlade County Economic Development (Langlade County)
- United Way of Portage County
- The Hmong Institute (Dane County)