Child Care 3

The Wisconsin Department of Children and Families announced the award of another $2.5 million in Dream Up! Grants to nine cross-sector community teams across Wisconsin.

Recipients include: 

  • Child Care Resource and Referral of Calumet County
  • United Way of Sheboygan County
  • Latino Entrepreneurial Network (including Sheboygan area)

The Dream Up! Child Care Supply-Building grant program, administered by First Children’s Finance, focuses on building child care supply through a collaborative community approach.

Nine cross-sector teams will receive strategic planning support and $75,000 in grant funding to evaluate, plan, sustain, and expand existing child care, and support new child care programs. Additional $5,000 stipends will be allocated to participating child care providers who submit business improvement plans during the strategic planning process.

Other recipients are: 

  • City of Mauston (Juneau County)
  • Village of La Farge
  • Langlade County Economic Development (Langlade County)
  • United Way of Portage County
  • The Hmong Institute (Dane County)