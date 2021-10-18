APPLETON—Children’s Wisconsin will open a new clinic in Appleton, planned for a location near Interstate 41 on East Evergreen Drive, just east of North Ballard Road. The new building, planned to open in 2023, will support an increasing number of families who seek specialized health care for their children.
“This new location will allow us to expand existing services and add new specialties,” said Gail Ostrander, vice president of northeast regional services, Children’s Wisconsin. “Expanding services at locations that are closer to where families live supports our efforts to provide more personalized and integrated care.”
Annually, Children’s Wisconsin supports 50,000 visits of kids who live in the northeast region. Due to existing clinical space, only about 20,000 of those visits happen at clinics in the area. Families must travel to a location in the Milwaukee region for the other 30,000 visits.
The new state-of-the art building, designed for kids, will have the potential to support up to 70,000 visits a year, reducing the need for families to travel to Milwaukee for appointments.
Construction of the new 50,000+ square-foot facility will begin this fall, and will consolidate clinics currently offered at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Neenah and the Children’s Wisconsin Fox Valley Child Advocacy Center. Children’s Wisconsin is partnering with Hammes, Miron Construction Co, Inc., and Kahler Slater on the new clinic.
The new Children's Wisconsin clinic will add pediatric imaging and pediatric laboratory services and will expand a wide range of current services and specialties.
Children’s Wisconsin will continue to operate its hospital within ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Neenah, with a 22-bed, Level 3 NICU and a 20-bed pediatric inpatient unit where more than 1,700 kids, including nearly 300 babies, are cared for each year. Plans to enhance existing Children’s Wisconsin facilities are being explored, with timing and details influenced by fundraising efforts.