APPLETON – Specifically designed for kids and teens, the new Children’s Wisconsin Appleton Clinic opened to families March 6.
The 50,000-square-foot clinic at 2575 E. Evergreen Drive will reduce the need for patients to travel to Milwaukee for specialty appointments. In addition to consolidating existing care, the new Appleton Clinic will provide lab and imaging services to the region. Pediatric services include:
- Asthma/allergy
- Audiology
- Cardiology
- Diabetes/ Endocrinology
- Gastroenterology
- Urology
- Physical and occupational therapy
- Speech therapy
- A full list of specialties offered is available on the clinic’s web page
“The Appleton Clinic will support the increasing number of families choosing to have their kids treated by Children’s Wisconsin experts and provide expanded services for current families in the region,” said Matt Buelow, MD, medical director of the northeast region. “As someone who lives here and provides cardiology specialty services here, it is exciting to see the doors to the clinic open and to see more kids getting care closer to where they live.”
Annually, Children’s Wisconsin supports approximately 50,000 visits from kids who live in northeast and central Wisconsin, as well as the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. Before this clinic opened, only about 20,000 of those visits happened at clinics in the area. Families had to travel to Milwaukee for the other 30,000 visits.