KESHENA—The College of Menominee Nation (CMN) and Northeast Wisconsin Technical College (NWTC) signed an articulation agreement this past month. The purpose of this agreement is to provide an easy transfer process for students from NWTC who wish to further their education to enter CMN’s Bachelor of Science degree in elementary/middle school education.
“The articulation agreement shows a working partnership between our two institutions that is in the best interest of our students," said CMN Chief Academic Officer, Geraldine Sanapaw. "This agreement will serve as a pathway to creating more agreements that will benefit our communities.”
Students from NWTC must successfully complete their associate degree in early childhood education, meet the admission requirements from CMN, declare their major for the B.S. degree, and meet any other requirements outlined by the Teacher Education department. This agreement will take effect on Aug. 1, just before the beginning of the academic year.
“There is such a need for highly qualified daycare, Head Start, and licensed school teachers, and this articulation agreement gives NWTC graduates an opportunity to effortlessly continue their educational journey at the College of Menominee Nation," said Dr. Kelli Chelberg, teacher education department faculty at CMN.
CMN has offered a bachelor's of science degree in early childhood/middle childhood since 2012, however, the teacher education program has recently received approval from the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction to offer an elementary/middle school license.
Additionally, CMN's bachelor's of science degree in education has seen an increase in popularity due to an increased demand for licensed teachers. This new license will ensure the preparation of culturally responsive teachers to teach a wider range of grade levels.