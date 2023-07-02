The Community Foundation for the Fox Valley Region awarded $40.2 million in grants and scholarships to nonprofit organizations and students last year, taking the total grants awarded in its 36-year history to $453 million.
The Community Foundation, together with its five geographic affiliates in Brillion, Chilton, Clintonville, Shawano, and Waupaca, helps people, businesses and organizations make a difference by supporting nonprofits working on the causes they care about most. They create charitable funds with the Community Foundation that award grants to nonprofit organizations across its service region of Calumet, Outagamie, Shawano, Waupaca counties, the Neenah/Menasha area of Winnebago county and beyond.
“We’re on a journey together, building a stronger and deeper sense of belonging and genuine partnerships that will help us all to flourish,” said Curt Detjen, president and CEO. “Our relationships are with caring donors, passionate nonprofit organizations, and a region with so many who genuinely care. Together, we work to make this a community we want to live in today, and our ‘forever’ mission calls upon us to make investments to build for a better tomorrow.”
For fiscal year 2022, which ended Dec. 31, a record 1,765 nonprofits received grants in all aspects of service, including human services, community improvement, education, health care, environment, and arts and culture.
The grant total includes $1.4 million in scholarships awarded from 232 scholarship funds to 512 students from 60 high schools throughout the Fox Valley region.
The 1,829 charitable funds under management total $481.6 million in assets and received $44.5 million in contributions in 2022. The median contribution was $240, and the median grant was $1,000.