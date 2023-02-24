APPLETON — The Community Foundation for the Fox Valley is ending its annual Celebrating Volunteers awards gala.
The inaugural Celebrating Volunteers awards event was held in 1998. The COVID-19 pandemic contributed to the cancelation of the event in the last three years, although volunteer award recipients were still selected in 2020 and 2021.
The steering committee, led by the Community Foundation and including award and event sponsors, has decided to end the gala and volunteer awards.
During the gala, outstanding volunteer awards were given over the years in six to eight categories, with awards sponsored by various local businesses, Mielke Family Foundation, and most recently Volunteer Fox Cities. The awards recognized volunteers in nonprofit/business partnership, healthcare, lifetime leadership, volunteer of the year, mentoring, education, arts and youth.
Each adult recipient chose one or more nonprofit to receive the $5,000 the sponsors donated with the awards. In addition to receiving a $1,500 scholarship, the youth recipient designated $1,000 to a nonprofit.
From 1998-2021, award sponsors made it possible for $749,500 to be given to local nonprofits chosen by their award recipients.
With the conclusion of the Celebrating Volunteers event, Volunteer Fox Cities and Celebrate Diversity Fox Cities will combine their two summer events – Give Back Bash and the Fox Cities Community Cookout – for a family-friendly event focused on celebrating local diversity and volunteerism on June 17, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Menasha’s Jefferson Park. More information will be shared by both organizations this spring.
Celebrating Volunteers steering committee representatives encourage individuals, businesses, and organizations to:
• Volunteer with your favorite nonprofit organization.
• Check out the Volunteer Fox Cities web site for volunteer opportunities.
• Say thank you to volunteers or send a note to someone who goes above and beyond to give their time.
• Set up an internal volunteer recognition program at your employer; offer paid volunteer time for employees.
• If you’re not able to volunteer, make a donation to a nonprofit organization that’s important to you.
For more information, go to celebrateveolunteers.org