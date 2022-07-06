Consolidated Construction Co., Inc., a full-service design/build contractor based in Appleton, has acquired James J. Calmes and Sons Construction in Kaukauna.
As part of the transaction, Calmes will be renamed Calmes Construction Services, a Division of Consolidated Construction Co., Inc. All members of the Calmes team will join Consolidated Construction, including President Randy Calmes.
The Kaukauna facility will remain the hub of Calmes Construction Services operations and joins existing Consolidated Construction locations in Appleton and Columbus Wisconsin; Bismarck, North Dakota; and Rapid City South Dakota. The company currently serves clients in 23 states.
At a time when the construction industry is facing a shortage of skilled trades people, President John Schneider said adding more professional craftsmen—including Calmes’ custom carpentry unit—will help Consolidated Construction deliver a more diverse and comprehensive menu of services to customers.
“Having more in-house skilled trade talent allows us to provide expanded services to a wider variety of clients,” said Schneider. “Calmes Construction has earned a tremendous reputation and a loyal customer base throughout the region. We plan to honor that legacy and believe this melding of talent will strengthen Consolidated Construction’s market position by giving us access to new opportunities.”
“Going forward, our top priority will be maintaining the expertise and quality our customers have experienced with us,” said Randy Calmes. “The additional resources we now have at our disposal as a result of joining Consolidated Construction will directly benefit our customers from day one.”
James J. Calmes formed the Kaukauna general contractor in 1961 and appointed his son, Randy Calmes, as President in 1996. Randy and his brother Todd Calmes purchased the company from their father on December 31, 1999.