SHEBOYGAN—Construction on a new leasable manufacturing facility to be built in the SouthPointe Industrial Park campus at 3327 Horizon Drive in Sheboygan is starting, led by Consolidated Construction Co., Inc., in coordination with NAI Pfefferle.
The SouthPointe speculative project consists of a 100,000 square foot building that is divisible into sections of 30,000 square feet and larger. The master plan also allows for a future Phase II expansion of an additional 100,000 square feet, which would create a total footprint of up to 200,000 square feet.
New North, Inc., the regional marketing and economic development organization in Northeast Wisconsin, said there is urgent need for additional capacity to support the Sheboygan area’s burgeoning manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and light- and heavy industrial markets. The SouthPointe project will help address this issue with spaces that can be customized based on the needs of the companies leasing space.
“As not only the design-builder but also an investor, Consolidated Construction is confident about the bullish economy in the manufacturing and industrial sector in the Sheboygan market,” said Mark Schwei, executive vice president of Consolidated Construction. “It is a great example of a successful public-private partnership that started with market demand awareness brought forward by the City of Sheboygan and NAI Pfefferle.”
“Our team is looking forward to being the leasing and property management partner on this project,” said Dane Checolinski, commercial real estate advisor with NAI Pfefferle. “Industrial space is in high demand and short supply throughout the I-43 corridor, so it is encouraging to see new space coming to the Sheboygan market. This building will be a great fit for manufacturing, warehouse/distribution, assembly, and other types of industrial and flex users.”
Consolidated Construction developed the architectural design for the facility and will serve as the general contractor. The SouthPointe facility is expected to open its doors in July 2023.