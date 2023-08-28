The Wisconsin Harbor Towns Association and The Coolest Coast announced a partnership, Coolest Coast – Wisconsin, to amplify tourism and promotion of the Great Lakes communities of Wisconsin as a comprehensive destination experience, marketing the coasts as a whole destination so tourists have exposure to the endless wonders of the communities along Lakes Michigan and Superior.
These organizations recognize that visitors may cruise the lakeshore region by ship, car, boat, RV, motorcycle, bicycle or motorcoach, and have varied interests to explore and experience. From sophisticated cities to quaint fishing villages, active ports and marinas, Wisconsin’s harbor towns feature hospitality with a unique selection of outdoor recreation, world-class museums, shopping, entertainment, dining featuring regional food specialties and relaxing scenery.
Recognizing that travelers are not concerned about municipal boundaries when visiting an area, The Coolest Coast – Wisconsin partnership strives to increase state and national exposure to Wisconsin’s coastal communities and unique coastal experiences encouraging residents and visitors alike to explore, experience, plan, dream and come visit by connecting communities with quick access to reliable information that will enhance the travel experience and spark ideas. From itineraries featuring varied and unique activities, rich histories, beaches, museums, natural beauty, charters, tours, craft brew destinations, wineries, sweet treats, special events and more.
Strategic partners include Wisconsin Coastal Management Program; National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA); Circle Wisconsin, Travel Wisconsin, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Sea Grant – University of Wisconsin; National Park Service; and Bay-Lake Regional Planning Commission, among others.
The Wisconsin Harbor Towns Association, a non-profit organization, has been a driving force in promoting Wisconsin’s harbor towns since 2000. Wisconsin Harbor Towns are communities located on the shorelines of Lake Michigan and Lake Superior, from Kenosha in the southeast to Superior in the northwest.
The Coolest Coast celebrates Wisconsin's Coastal Communities and the beauty, character, people and the unsurpassed quality of life along the lakeshore. Providing comprehensive digital resources and information whether someone is visiting, moving to or investing in the region.