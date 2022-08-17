OSHKOSH—A two-day cybersecurity conference is planned for next month at the Cybersecurity Center of Excellence, and features training and networking, a keynote address, cyber and range exercises, and a panel discussion on hiring and retaining talent.
The Cybersecurity Center of Excellence is a partnership between the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh and the Wisconsin Cyber Threat Response Alliance (WICTRA) and is based on the University’s Oshkosh campus.
Registration is open for the conference, which will be held Sept. 12-13 and is open to cybersecurity and administrative leaders. The Cybersecurity Center of Excellence is located inside the Culver Family Welcome Center, 625 Pearl St., Oshkosh.
“As we become an ever-increasingly digital society, the need for competent cybersecurity professionals and the complexity of the issues they deal with are growing exponentially,” said Michael Patton, UW-Oshkosh information systems lecturer and the center director. “The bad guys are organized and are sharing information; this event will be an opportunity for attendees to grow, expand and solidify their collaborative networks."
The conference aims to offer existing cybersecurity professionals an opportunity to network and practice their skills in a controlled environment, educate executives on cybersecurity issues they will encounter in the near future, and nurture cybersecurity managers in being the bridge between the cybersecurity technologists and executives.
Student admission is $50 and general admission is $149. Some student scholarships are available. For more information, contact ccoe@uwosh.edu or visit uwosh.edu/cybersecurity-center/conference.