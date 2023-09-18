Mike Daniels, president and CEO of Nicolet National Bank, will present “Lessons on the Journey From SNC Student to CEO” in the first installment of the 25th season of the CEO Breakfast series at St. Norbert College.
The event will be held Sept. 27, 7:30-8:30 a.m., in the Hendrickson Dining Room of the F. K. Bemis Conference Center at St. Norbert College.
Daniels, a 1986 St. Norbert College graduate, also serves as president and CEO of Nicolet Bankshares Inc., parent company of Nicolet National Bank. Daniels co-founded Nicolet National Bank in 2000 with Bob Atwell. He successfully led the integration of 10 acquisitions in eight years. With nearly 950 employees and 57 banking locations, Nicolet National Bank is the second-largest bank headquartered in Wisconsin and has offices in Michigan and Minnesota. He is also known in northeast Wisconsin communities as a sounding board for entrepreneurs, business executives and young professionals.
Through the college’s Donald J. Schneider School of Business & Economics, the CEO Breakfast Series is an opportunity for local businesspeople to meet face-to-face with some of the most respected leaders in the business community and to network with other leaders in the region. Speakers share their unique strategies for facing specific business challenges. Topics are selected by the speakers, and their comments are candid, insightful and not likely to be heard in public elsewhere.
Register for individual sessions at $60 per session, or register for the whole series before Sept. 28 and get a 25 percent discount in honor of the series’ 25th anniversary. Register at snc.edu/tickets/ceo.html, by email at schneiderschool@snc.edu or by phone at 920-403-3440. A portion of the proceeds will go toward the Phil Hauck Scholarship Fund, which will benefit an individual pursuing a Schneider School MBA or participating in the Center for Exceptional Leadership.