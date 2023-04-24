The Associated Press reported last week that David’s Bridal LLC was filing for bankruptcy protection for the second time in the last five years.
In a recent notice, the company said it would likely be closing all of its stores and expects mass layoffs heading into the summer months.
The company stated that 10,067 total employees may be affected, with 147 of these in Wisconsin. David Bridal’s locations in Madison, Greenfield, Brookfield, Grand Chute, Ashwaubenon, and Eau Claire.
Jim Marcum, the CEO of David's Bridal said in a statement that every dress ordered through David's Bridal will be delivered before the stores close.
The Wisconsin Better Business Bureau issued a release last week that advised that if you made a purchase from a company that is permanently closing you collect all receipts, invoices, warranties and other documents and if possible reach out to the company.