STURGEON BAY — The Door County Economic Development Corporation (DCEDC) is launching the Door County Resident & Workforce Sentiment Survey to better understand how pandemic-induced changes have influenced livability and employment.
Direct feedback and experiences from those currently living and working in Door County will help the DCEDC understand the influence of COVID-19 on workforce shortages and the concerns of local employers. It also wants to collect information on other key things important to residents.
This survey is open to anyone who currently lives and works in Door County.
“It’s important to understand what our current residents and workforce are experiencing and expecting right now, in terms of job satisfaction, retention, benefits and overall community satisfaction," said Kelsey Fox, director of communications and workforce development at DCEDC. "After all, with such a limited workforce to begin with, it’s imperative that we understand their needs and what will keep them here for the long term.”
The DCEDC also wants to understand factors that influence and draw the workforce, young professionals and families to make the move to Door County, and what things will keep them there.
The anonymous, short survey will remain open until January 31.
If Door County residents or workforce participants have additional thoughts or feedback that they would like to share outside of this survey, contact Fox at kelsey@doorcountybusiness.com or by phone at 920-743-3113 x4.