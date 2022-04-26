DOOR COUNTY—The Board of Directors of the Door County Economic Development Corporation (DCEDC) selected Michelle Lawrie to be the next executive director of the organization, following a search throughout Wisconsin.
Lawrie will replace Steve Jenkins, who left the organization in January. Lawrie will assume the role of executive director on May 9.
Lawrie has more than 20 years of experience in economic development at regional and local levels. Her career in Washington, D.C., Arizona and Wisconsin has focused on serving the public interest through economic development, issue advocacy and coalition-building.
Lawrie began her economic development career at the Greater Phoenix Economic Council in Arizona. She also served as president and CEO of the Western Maricopa Coalition (WESTMARC) in western Maricopa County, Arizona and she later served as Economic Development/Community Development Director for the communities of Goodyear, Arizona and DeForest, Wisconsin.
She has extensive experience in the development of strategic plans and performance measures for organizations, as well as in leading teams toward achieving goals desired by residents, municipalities and governing boards.
Lawrie said she is looking forward to moving to Door County and working with DCEDC's dedicated staff, board and partners.
Brian Stephens, DCEDC Board Chairman and CEO of Door County Medical Center, said Lawrie's leadership will help keep the momentum going on Door County's economic development priorities, including broadband internet access, workforce housing, daycare initiatives, and talent attraction.
"Michelle has the unique set of skills and the right personality to bring people together around these important issues and find solutions to address them," Stephens said. "We look forward to supporting her and the DCEDC team in accomplishing these goals.”