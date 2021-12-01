DE PERE — Performa, a De Pere and Atlanta-based architecture and engineering firm, announced a merger with Eppstein Uhen Architects, a leading architecture and design firm based in Milwaukee. EUA and Performa have agreed in principle to combine firms as of Jan. 31, 2022.
Integrating the two firms gives a stronger national footprint and provides additional resources and service offerings to clients of both firms, as well as a greater opportunity to retain and attract talent, said Rich Tennessen, CEO of EUA.
“First and foremost, Performa and EUA are a great cultural match," Tennessen said. "Over the last year of working closely together on several projects, we’ve seen that each firm has tremendously talented people, and a deep respect has grown from that.”
Since 1995, Performa’s planners, architects, interior designers and engineers have delivered work in over 46 states. The integration of Performa’s 50-person team brings EUA new service offerings in mechanical, electrical, plumbing and structural engineering.
The De Pere and Atlanta studios will continue to offer integrated engineering with gradual and deliberate growth through other offices based on talent and client needs. Performa has worked with clients throughout the U.S., including regionally based organizations like Schneider, the Green Bay Packers' Titletown District, Oshkosh Corp. and St. Norbert College.
EUA has worked with a range of organizations including Comcast, Baird, Effecty, Irgens, Froedtert and the Medical College of Wisconsin, Ascension, GF Healthcare, Johnson Controls and Northwest Mutual.
EUA and Performa have strategically partnered on several projects during the past year including Howard-Suamico School District, Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin, Baker Tilly and FORE Development.
"After working with (EUA) leadership and teaming together for over a year, we’ve learned that our values, vision, and cultures are closely aligned," said Doug Page, Performa CEO. "We’re excited to elevate our combined firm value for clients and expand the opportunities for our team members to grow and develop.”
EUA’s core focuses are in architecture, planning and interior design for industries such as education, workplace, healthcare, senior living, industrial, mixed-use, community, aerospace and science/technology. Performa’s main areas of architecture and engineering are in the corporate office, industrial/manufacturing, higher education and faith/mission-based markets.
Page is joining EUA’s Board of Directors as Vice President and leader of the De Pere and Atlanta Studios. Additional Performa owners Brian Netzel and Matt Marek will become EUA shareholders.
“EUA succeeds because of our exceptional people who trust and challenge each other, guiding the way we serve our clients, and I don’t see this changing," said Kristin Dufek, President of EUA. "This is a meaningful opportunity for both our firms.”
This merger, when completed, will make EUA a firm with over 250 employees in Milwaukee, De Pere and Madison, WI, as well as Denver and Atlanta markets.