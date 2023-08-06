Green Bay Action Sports Organization recently received a $15,000 donation from Dicks Sporting Goods.
The contribution will go directly towards funding the "No One Left Out" program, aimed at ensuring that every individual, regardless of income, background or ability, can participate in sports and experience the joy of physical activity.
The "No One Left Out" program was established by the Green Bay Action Sports Organization to remove barriers like income, that often prevent individuals from participating in sports activities. The program offers financial assistance for underprivileged families and targeted outreach efforts to engage marginalized groups. By making action sports accessible to everyone, the organization aims to foster a sense of belonging, teamwork, and healthy living within the community.
The donation reflects the company's dedication to supporting local communities and fostering an environment where sports can be enjoyed by all.
"We are truly thankful to Dick's Sporting Goods for their substantial contribution to the 'No One Left Out' program," said Shane Stout, Executive Director from the Green Bay Action Sports Organization. "This donation will enable us to create a more inclusive and diverse action sports community, where everyone can experience the joys and benefits of action sports participation."