The public is invited to “Discover Calumet County,” a free, family-friendly event being held at Round Lake Farms in Brillion Aug. 8 from 4 to 8:30 p.m.
The event will feature food and refreshments, music, and local business booths sourced from the area. A Kids’ Zone will feature hands on activities including a scavenger hunt and demos from the Calumet County Sheriff’s Office K-9 dog. Plus, attendees can try the infrared biathlon range. The Ariens Nordic Center trails will also be open for people to use and explore the area.
Parking at Round Lake Farms will be first come first serve. Overflow parking, with shuttles to and from the event, will be available at Trinity Lutheran Church and School at 601 E. National Ave, Brillion.
The organizers of the event hope to welcome residents from across the Fox Cities and beyond to discover all that Calumet County has to offer. This event is a collaboration of the Fox Cities Chamber, AriensCo Hospitality, Calumet County, Brillion Area Chamber of Commerce, Chilton Chamber of Commerce, New Holstein Chamber of Commerce, and Kiel Area Association of Commerce.
For updates, visit: foxcitieschamber.com/discover-calumet-county.
The committee is looking for vendors interested in participating in the event. Vendors can be local business owners, entrepreneurs, or non-profit organizations looking to spread the word about what they do. All vendors at the event are required to have a presence in Calumet County or the city of Kiel. To learn more and apply to be a vendor, visit: foxcitieschamber.com/discover-calumet-county.
Sponsorship opportunities are still available as well.