The Door County Candle Company launched a fundraiser to support people affected by wildfires in Hawaii.
All of the profits from he Hawaii Wildfire Relief candle will be given to the American Red Cross for Maui Wildfire Relief.
The scent is based on a Hawaiian passionfruit.
The candle is part of the company's 'Candles Creating Change' initiative that donates a portion of candle sales to philanthropic efforts.
The company launched its charitable efforts to support organizations providing relief in the Ukraine war. It raised more than $1 million for Ukraine to date.
:We want to be known as Door County Candle Company, the philanthropy candle company," owner Christiana Trapani said earlier this year.