The Door County Land Trust recently purchased 63.3-acres that will extend the protection of water quality and wildlife surrounding the organization’s Kellner Fen Natural Area, located near the Lake Michigan shoreline north of Sturgeon Bay.
The fen is home to several rare orchids and carnivorous plants including sundews and pitcher plants, migratory and breeding birds, and unusual species of insects like the Hine’s emerald dragonfly.
Kellner Fen is a rare type of wetland that features a large expanse of open water and an extensive, fragile sedge mat that floats on top of the underlying water. It is surrounded by dense forests that provide refuge and foraging opportunities for migratory birds.
“This land acquisition supports the Land Trust’s continuing goals of protecting hydraulic processes and water quality of wetlands, coastal ridge and swale complexes, contiguous forest canopy and biodiversity, and migratory corridors,” said Land Program Director, Jesse Koyen.
“Not only is this an ecologically significant purchase, but our ability to make a prompt offer on the property due to the Fischer Family funds is unprecedented,” said Director of Charitable Giving, Cinnamon Rossman.
The Fischer Family funds are the result of a challenge set in motion by Xan and John Fischer of Sturgeon Bay last fall. Thousands of dollars were raised through community donations.
Rossman points out that the property will also require grant funding and that having acquisition funds available is key to being a favorable candidate for grants. “We couldn’t have done it without the money raised by the Fischer Challenge,” she said.