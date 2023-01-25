NEW YORK – Wickman House, Ellison Bay, was one of 20 restaurants chosen as a semifinalist in the James Beard Foundation Outstanding Restaurant Award.
The James Beard Awards, considered to be among the nation’s most prestigious honors, recognize exceptional talent in the culinary and food media industries, as well as a demonstrated commitment to racial and gender equity, community, and sustainability.
The Outstanding Restaurant award recognizes a restaurant that demonstrates consistent excellence in food, atmosphere, hospitality, and operations, while contributing positively to its broader community.
Wickman House opened in 2012 and according to its website focuses on sustainable agriculture with a menu that features fresh, seasonal ingredients sourced from local farms and gardens, including a garden plot onsite.
Owner Mike Holmes told Door County Pulse, the nomination is a “team honor.”
The full list of 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards Semifinalists can be found on the James Beard Foundation website. Nominees will be announced March 29, and winners will be celebrated at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards Ceremony June 5, at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.
“We are so thrilled to recognize this year’s Restaurant and Chef Awards Semifinalists, a truly diverse group of talented individuals across the culinary industry,” said Adrian Miller, Restaurant and Chef Awards Committee Chair.