Door County will host the 77th Alice in Dairyland Finals May 2 through 4 for the first time since 1983.
The selection of the 77th Alice in Dairyland will take place on May 4 at Stone Harbor Resort in Sturgeon Bay. The interview process includes the three-day finals event each May, as well as a two-day briefing event several weeks earlier. These events include press conferences, agribusiness tours, interviews with the media, and speeches. Some finale events are open to the public and include opportunities to showcase the host county's local businesses and products.
The 76th Alice in Dairyland, Ashley Hagenow, will visit Door County more than 10 times prior to the 2024 finals. Her appearances will include stops at the Wet Whistle Wine Festival, Fall Applefest, official first Christmas tree cutting event, and tapping Door County’s first maple tree for syrup next spring. Each visit will bring an increased visibility to the many agritourism events and offerings in Door County.
Alice in Dairyland is a communications professional who works to educate the public about Wisconsin agriculture. Each May, a new Alice is selected from a group of candidates during an extensive public job interview process and, each year, a different county hosts the finals.
The 77th Alice in Dairyland Finals planning committee invites individuals from Door County and surrounding communities with an interest in donating time or resources to contact 77th Alice in Dairyland Finals Committee Chairperson Denise Plassmeyer at aliceindoorcounty24@gmail.com.
According to the United States Department of Agriculture’s 2017 Census, Door County has over 600 farms, of which 96 percent are family farms. The producers in Door County manage more than 114,500 acres, and the county's agriculture industry provides more than 2,100 jobs and $78 million in economic activity. Wisconsin’s cherry production is nearly entirely from Door County and in overall fruit, tree nuts, and berries, the county ranks sixth in the state. Producing nursery crops, cattle, poultry, vegetables, grains, and more, the county’s agriculture industry is extremely diverse. Door County’s 2022 Economic Impact Report shows that tourism there generates over 3,300 jobs, with visitors direct spending providing $423 million in economic impact.