The Rusty Coop Vintage Barn Market will return June 2 from 3 to 8 p.m. and June 3 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Cherry Hut, 8811 WI-42, Fish Creek.
Admission is $5, and free for those 12 and under.
The pet-friendly market will feature 75 artisans who specialize in handmade, upcycled, curated vintage goods and clothing, including jewelry, candles, natural body home products and so much more. There will be a caricature artist, a henna artist, sound bath yoga, food trucks, photo ops and workshops including charcuterie board building, glass blowing, paints 'n pints, and others.
In addition to the food trucks, there will local lattes, pressed juice, craft beer and wine. UNITY the Band will play Friday from 5 to 8 p.m.; Cathy Grier will play Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon and Rob Anthony will perform 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Event founder Misty Nagan said, “We’ve all been affected by the drain of the last couple years, and we felt the best thing we could do is try to emulate what we’ve been so fortunate to be part of in other communities. It really is a great way to help the region, support local, make new friends and discover great new products.”
A portion of proceeds will go to the Ellie Helm Foundation. To learn more, visit elliehelmfoundation.org. Also, bring non-perishable food items to benefit "Feed + Clothe My People." For more information, visit feedmypeopledoorcounty.com.
For more information on being a vendor or sponsor, contact Nagan at mistynaomi@gmail.com or call 920.265.4480.
Additional information and workshop sign-up can be found at SilverWearbyMisty.com/The-Rusty-Coop.