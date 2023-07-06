The College Avenue lane reconfiguration project, known as Smart Streets Appleton will begin July 10 and should be completed in two weeks dependent on weather.
During the construction period, College Avenue will remain open to ensure minimal disruption for residents and businesses. However, traffic will be redirected to one lane in each direction, specifically from Drew Street to Memorial Drive/Richmond Street. Cross streets will remain open as usual, and on-street parking will be available.
"This project illustrates the three main priorities of Smart Streets Appleton: safety, access, and growth. We invite residents and visitors to come to explore the new College Avenue,” said Danielle Block, City of Appleton Director of Public Works.
The new roadway features two travel lanes, a center turn lane, dedicated bike lanes, and no loss of parking. This is part of an 18-month pilot project, after which a determination will be made on making the new lane structure permanent.
The city of Appleton encourages residents and stakeholders to stay updated on the progress of the project at SmartStreetsAppleton.com.