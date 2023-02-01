GREEN BAY – DuBois Formalwear, announced its return to the Madison, after a 13-year hiatus. Located at 3821 East Washington Ave., the tuxedo retailer will provide tailored, updated formalwear rentals customized for any occasion.
DuBois Formalwear is equipped with a widespread inventory of over 550 vests and tie colors in addition to a wide range of tuxedos and suits, from traditional black, gray, and navy to trendy burgundy, dusk blue, and more.
“We are thrilled to be back to help Madison with their formalwear needs,” said Jim DuBois, DuBois Formalwear Owner. “It has been a long time since we’ve had a store in this community. With this new location, we’ll be able to provide Madison with stylish and up-to-date menswear for every special occasion in a timely manner.”
With nearly 70 years of experience in the formalwear industry, the new DuBois Formalwear location will continue to offer the expertise needed to make knowledgeable and creative decisions for anyone’s special day. The company’s well-renowned, streamlined processes and stress-free rental experience will allow customers to look great and feel great while staying within budget.
To learn more, book an appointment, view inventory, or schedule a fitting, visit duboisformalwear.com.