Dura-Fibre, LLC, Menasha, has acquired a portion of Greif Chicago Converting's product lines to expand its offerings in custom laminated products and packaging.
Terms of the deal were not provided. The company expects to add to its staff of 60 in Menasha.
Dura-Fibre produces laminated paperboard products for a variety of uses including industrial crates, slip sheets, industrial totes, folding carton packaging, furniture components and custom paperboard products.
Dura-Fibre will now add:
- Strap Protectors – The rigid solid fiber provides protection to cargo secured by straps or chains for dimensional lumber, plywood and other industries.
- FiberWrap – The protective packaging has 250% – 300% greater beam strength than traditional corrugated packaging and forms a true 90-degree angle for tighter fit and edge protection.
- Coverboard products – A full line of diploma covers, register books, presentation folders and specialty applications.
Following the acquisition, manufacturing operations and equipment will move to Dura-Fibre’s 125,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Menasha. No building expansion is expected.
Greif’s Protect-A-Board and Protect-A-Floor products are not included in the sale.