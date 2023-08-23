Registration is open at manufacturingfirst.com for the 2023 Manufacturing First Expo & Conference, which will take place Oct. 25 at Resch Expo in Green Bay.
The event is an annual collaboration between the Northeast Wisconsin Manufacturing Alliance, Insight Publications and presenting sponsor First Business Bank.
Registration is currently $110 per person and includes a full day of networking — including the “Power Hour” social with prize giveaways on the expo floor; breakfast; lunch; the opportunity to hear a keynote address by The Persimmon Group’s Bill Fournet, a historian and leadership expert with clients worldwide; a wide array of educational breakout sessions; and more.
The cost will increase to $165 Sept. 10.
Opportunities to exhibit at Manufacturing First are also still available at manufacturingfirst.com or by calling Insight Publications at (920) 882-0491. More than 270 companies and organizations exhibited at last year’s event, solidifying its reputation as the state’s largest manufacturing expo. The event is focused on the 18-county New North region, but it attracts participants from across Wisconsin and the Midwest.
“Manufacturing First has evolved into the place to be to meet with manufacturing leaders,” says Ann Franz, executive director of NEWMA. “It truly is a celebration of the depth and breadth of all of the amazing manufacturers in this region.”
Fournet, who is based out of Tulsa, Oklahoma, says he is excited to make his first trip to northeast Wisconsin when he delivers the address “Lead for Tomorrow: How to Thrive in the Age of Disruption.”
“Change is not going to slow down,” Fournet says. “So you want to look at how you can create stability and rhythm inside your teams so that you can ultimately take the potential disruptions in your market or your space and turn those into innovation and opportunity.”
This year’s event will feature nine optional breakout sessions, presented by experts from across the New North region, on topics including artificial intelligence, construction trends, OSHA compliance, business travel, cybersecurity and leadership.
“It’s hard to find an event with this much learning and this much networking all packed into a single day,” says Insight Publisher Brian Rasmussen. “It’s worthwhile not just for manufacturers themselves, but everyone in our region who is affected by this vital business sector.”
Learn more and register at manufacturingfirst.com.