Sheboygan Mayor Ryan Sorenson said that according to preliminary estimates the Mercury Racing Midwest Challenge brought in $4.7 million in visitor spending.
The Sheboygan Press reported that Sorensen gave the estimate during a city council meeting Aug. 31.
Sheboygan was selected to host the inaugural Mercury Midwest Challenge a powerboat racing event and festival organized by Powerboat P1, the Formula One Championship Series, and Mercury Racing, of Fond du Lac. The event Aug. 11-13 featured the top categories of U.S. powerboat racing including the UIM Class 1 World Championship, F1 Powerboat Championship, and various offshore racing classes. More than 40 race teams are expected to participate with competitors from around the world, including Australia, Italy, Sweden, Canada and Norway.
In addition to viewing the races, visitors were able to meet race teams and celebrate with a block party.
Its estimated that the event drew 43,000 people to Sheboygan.
Race organizers have not announced any plans for future events.