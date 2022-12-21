FOX CITIES —Nationally-acclaimed economist Elliot Eisenberg, Ph.D., will return as the keynote speaker for the 2023 Fox Cities Economic Outlook Lunch. The event will be hosted by the Fox Cities Chamber, along with presenting sponsors ThedaCare and Community First Credit Union, on Tuesday, February 7 at the Hilton Paper Valley Hotel in Appleton.
The annual Economic Outlook Lunch brings together both macro- and micro-economic insights as Eisenberg will share how national and global trends could impact the Fox Cities' economy. Often called the “Stand-up Economist,” Eisenberg, president, chief economist and founder of Graphs and Laughs, LLC, uniquely specializes in making the minutiae of economics entertaining and relevant.
With expertise and consultation sought-out by federal, state and local governments and legislators, hedge funds and investment advisory groups, Eisenberg is an established authority on the national and global economy and its impact on various industries.
The results of the Fox Cities Economic Outlook Survey will also be distributed at the luncheon. The survey covers area business trends from 2022 and projections for 2023. All Fox Cities businesses are invited to participate. The survey takes just a few minutes to complete and will be open until January 20. Take it at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/658MXLC
The 2023 Economic Outlook Lunch will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 7 at the Hilton Paper Valley Hotel in Appleton. Individual tickets for Chamber members are $75 or $90 for nonmembers. Tables of 10 are also available at $750 for Chamber members or $900 for nonmembers. To register, visit https://business.foxcitieschamber.com/events/details/2023-economic-outlook-lunch-17505 or call (920) 734-7101.
Some sponsorship opportunities remain for this event; email jwickersham@foxcitieschamber.com for details.