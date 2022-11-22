Eight entrepreneurial pitch winners who advanced from local pitch competitions hosted by collaborative local partners will vie for additional prize money at a regional pitch competition hosted by New North Inc. The NEW Launch Alliance Pitch Event will take place on Thursday, December 1, at 5 p.m. at TitletownTech, located at 1025 Lombardi Ave. in Green Bay.
The eight participants will have a chance for broader investor attention, along with prize money of $2,000 for first place, $1,000 for second place and $500 for third place.
While there is no charge to attend the NEW Launch Alliance Pitch Event, registration is requested and available at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/new-launch-alliance-pitch-powered-by-new-north-tickets-468715028267.
The top winners will be invited to give an update to an even wider investor/business audience during the New North Summit, scheduled for June 8, 2023, at Lambeau Field.
“We were excited by the wide range of creative business ideas shown at these local pitch events,” says Barb LaMue, president and CEO of New North Inc. “It demonstrates the vibrancy of the entrepreneurial community across the New North region. We extend our sincere gratitude to TitletownTech for being the host sponsor and to WBD for its financial sponsorship of the local and regional award funds.”
Eight local partnering organizations hosted four different pitch events during Startup Week in Wisconsin, November 14-18. First-place winners at the local level received $1,000 cash, while second-place finishers were given $500 each.
In all, 34 entrepreneurial pitches were made during the local qualifying events. These events – Audible, Fast Pitch, LevelUp and Accelerate Sheboygan County – were hosted by the Greater Green Bay Chamber, FVTC Venture Center, Oshkosh Chamber of Commerce, Envision Greater Fond du Lac, UW Oshkosh SBDC, UW Extension, Progress Lakeshore and Sheboygan County Economic Development Corp.
Details of the eight companies that will advance are as follows:
AntiMussel, presented by Tyler Rezachek: AntiMussel is a pre-seed, prototype stage company, dedicated to removing invasive mussel species from public and private waterways and converting them into the world’s only source of renewable calcium carbonate for use in paper, paint, pharmaceuticals and plastics. AntiMussel was founded and is owned by a service-disabled Iraq war veteran.
E-PT Solutions, presented by Fue Moua: E-PT Solutions offers a novel application that will revolutionize how remote services are rendered with physical and occupational therapy clinics, providing a two-fold solution to the business/practice and its patients. It features technology for therapy businesses to expand their remote services, while it offers simplified patient scheduling and a comprehensive telehealth option from the convenience of a smart device.
GlobaLASEReach, presented by Nolan Hetz: The Rezalox Laser Photon Energy Therapy System is a patented medical device for the treatment of chronic pelvic and bladder pain, a condition afflicting 55 million American women. The Rezalox System solves problems with current treatment options, doesn’t cause pain, is safe with no significant side effects and potentially is more efficacious. It is being prepared for clinical trials in 2023.
Hang 10 Poké, presented by Kean O’Brien: Restaurant that advanced out of a food incubator kitchen and the local farmer’s market to a new location with an expanded menu, offering a variety of fresh, vibrant poké bowls that cater to different tastes and provide a fresh, healthy alternative to fast-food and grab-and-go options. Kean brings extensive culinary experience to the business and prides himself on offering personalized poké creations.
Nature Packaged, presented by Dan TenNapel: Farm-direct marketplace that allows consumers to see the story behind what they buy, avoid overpayment for natural ingredients from nameless sources and eliminates middle person who may hide the source of natural ingredients. It connects hundreds of high-quality global farms to customers, allowing end-consumers to see the actual farm and the positive impact their purchase has on sustainable wages.
Rebook Travels, presented by Cody Kirchman: Convenient service for individuals and/or businesses to secure a travel itinerary at the lowest cost, saving time and money. Travel itineraries can be entered into the Rebook system with just a few clicks. The system then notifies the traveler if the exact same reservation for flight, hotel or rental car drops to a lower cost, allowing the individual/business to rebook using the platform.
Starr Merrie-Native Gifts, presented by Eliza S.M. Skenadore: Minority-owned small business offering culture presentations for institutions seeking diversity programming for its students, staff and/or patrons. Services can be provided through web-conferencing tools or in-person learning with hands-on displays. It also sells products through social media and in community to help Native-Americans looking to make regalia and contemporary art; E-commerce website is expected to launch in January 2023.
The Honest Cannabis Company, presented by Joshua Dudley: Provider of CBD-infused coffee and tea through an online subscription. Coffee is sourced from 48 individual regions around the world; each month four different regions are featured. The company hopes to enhance the routines of its customers by combining the focusing effects of caffeine and the calming effects of CBD products.
The local entrepreneurial pitch contests were open to all residents located in Northeast Wisconsin or those who will be launching their businesses in the region. Contestants were required to be at least 18 years of age and the business needed to have generated less than $300,000 in either capital raised and/or revenue received.
WBD Inc. and WEDC joined the NEW Launch Alliance of New North Inc. in supporting the local and regional pitch contests. The NEW Launch Alliance was formed to create a more robust and productive entrepreneurial ecosystem across the 18 counties of the New North region, connecting entrepreneurs, mentors, investors, educators, accelerators and other resources.