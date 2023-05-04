Elkay Interior Systems will permanently close its operations in Fond du Lac and layoff 77 employees..
According to a letter to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development, layoffs will occur between June 30 and Oct. 6.
Elkay manufactures faucets, water coolers, drinking fountains, water delivery systems as well as commercial kitchen fixtures. Since a 2017 acquisition, the company has expanded into interior design and management for interior design, build, and commercial project management in the restaurant, education, hospitality and retail markets.
Zurn Water Solutions, Milwaukee, merged with Elkay in a $1.5 billion stock deal in 2022.