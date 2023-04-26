Seven emerging leaders from the New North region have been selected to the statewide cohort of the Forward 48 leadership program which begins on April 27.
In an effort to grow the next generation of leaders, New North Inc. last fall partnered with Forward 48, an established leadership development program, as it continues to expand into the region. The experience-based program connects the state’s emerging young talent with high-profile leaders.
“This program is designed to help keep the best young minds in the New North region,” says Barb LaMue, president and CEO of New North Inc. “It elevates our top talent from organizations of all sizes through experiential learning and meaningful mentorship, which expands their professional networks. Its focus on BIPOC, women and veteran emerging leaders sets our region up to have a diverse pool of leaders who will impact our communities in future decades. We are proud of this group of selected participants from Northeast Wisconsin.”
The seven-person cohort from New North, who will join 73 other leaders from across Wisconsin, includes:
- Andrea Aurigue, Greater Oshkosh Economic Development Corporation
- McKenzie Clemons, McClone
- Juan Corpus, New North Inc.
- Eric Guzowski, JPMorgan Chase Bank
- Maria Padilla, Greater Green Bay Chamber
- Marsha Uutela, College of Menominee Nation
- Lexi Woerishofer, ThedaCare
Forward 48 is an established leadership development program whose vision is to build Wisconsin’s talent succession plan by educating top talent across communities and industries through experiential learning; connecting and deepening trusted relationships statewide through shared experiences and exclusive networking opportunities; and empowering participants to shape the city they call home. Participants also join the Forward 48 Alumni network.
The faculty lineup for the current cohort includes Cordero Barkley, partner with TitletownTech; Darrell and Pamela Hines, founders of Christian Faith Fellowship Church; JoAnne Anton, director of giving at Herb Kohl Philanthropies; David Gruber, owner and attorney at Gruber Law Offices; Kevin Conroy, CEO of Exact Sciences; Austin Ramirez, CEO of Husco International; and George Oliver, CEO of Johnson Controls.
Companies within the New North region are invited to partner with Forward 48 for their professional development needs. Inquiries about participation in future cohorts can be directed to LaMue at Barb.Lamue@thenewnorth.com.
More information on Forward 48 is available at forward48.com.