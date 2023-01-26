MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development scheduled free quarterly forums across the state to address workforce issues.
The first quarter forum for the Fox Valley and Bay Area Region will be held March 3 in Appleton. It will provide an overview of resources, key labor market data, and the importance of focusing on homegrown talent. Subsequent events will highlight efforts to remove workforce barriers, promote workforce participation, and build workforce capacity through technology and training.
The free forums were organized by DWD, Wisconsin’s regional Workforce Development Boards, and local partners. Employers, educators, community leaders, and nonprofit service providers are encouraged to attend. Interested participants can learn more here and register for any of the upcoming sessions here.
Topics covered in the first forum will include apprenticeship, hiring opportunities with veterans and workers with disabilities, funding for customized worker training, efforts to remove workforce barriers, and strategies for boosting workforce participation.
“Wisconsin’s regional workforce development boards and local partners serve as employers’ go-to experts for recruiting, retaining, training, and accessing underutilized talent pools,” said DWD Secretary Pechacek. “The ‘Winning with Wisconsin’s Workforce’ series will bring employers together to strengthen partnerships and connect them with these resources.”
The 11 workforce development areas feature integrated business service teams that work with employers to find solutions when it comes to recruiting qualified workers, retaining well-trained employees, accessing workforce planning resources, and building staff diversity through a broad pool of skilled job candidates.
Featured speakers at the Winning with Wisconsin’s Workforce events will include leaders of the local workforce development boards, DWD and administration officials, top local employers, and local workforce resource experts.