APPLETON—Encapsys has been acquired by Milliken & Company, a global diversified manufacturer with more than a century and a half of materials science expertise.
Headquartered in Appleton, Encapsys is a leader in microencapsulation technologies, which has applications across industries and helps companies achieve more sustainable products by advancing responsible consumption and efficient delivery of active materials.
Milliken, based in Spartanburg, S.C., formally acquired Encapsys from the Cypress Performance Group, LLC as of Oct. 18.
As Encapsys integrates into Milliken, daily operations will continue without interruption, including relationships with existing suppliers and customers. Encapsys associates are excited to welcome the world-class organization to Northeast Wisconsin, said Mary Goggans, president of Encapsys.
“Our culture and values are a perfect fit, and we look forward to leveraging Milliken’s global capabilities to accelerate innovation and growth," Goggans said.
Halsey Cook, president and CEO for Milliken & Company, said, “Moving the needle on sustainability requires big thinking and powerful collaborations ... Encapsys’s expertise coupled with our ability to scale will propel our efforts to deliver sustainable innovations for our customers."
“Encapsys brings a unique combination of innovation, science and technology to the Milliken team,” said Cindy Boiter, executive vice president and president of Milliken’s Chemical Business. “Enhancing our portfolio of specialty chemicals with global reach, this acquisition will accelerate sustainable solutions for the markets and customers we serve.”
Milliken was represented by legal advisor Jones Day and financial advisor J.P. Morgan Securities LLC. BofA Securities, Inc. and Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC acted as financial advisors, and Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP acted as legal advisor to Encapsys.