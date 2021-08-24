Due to the rising number of COVID-19 infections in the region, the Fox Valley Ethics in Business Summit will be held virtually from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 14.
Enron Corp.’s former chief financial officer Andy Fastow is the event’s keynote speaker. Following his presentation, author and journalist Peter Elkin, who wrote “The Smartest Guys in the Room — The Amazing Rise and Scandalous Fall of Enron,” will conduct a live interview with Fastow, helping audience members understand why Enron may be even more relevant in 2021.
The summit, which is presented by Samaritan Counseling Center of the Fox Valley, is designed to advance the conversation around ethical best practices to shape a more vibrant community.
Fastow, who served as Enron’s chief financial officer from 1998 to 2001, will share his insights on how the ambiguity and complexity of laws and regulations breed opportunity for problematic decisions, and he will discuss what questions corporate directors, management, attorneys and accountants should ask to ensure that their companies not only follow the rules but uphold the principles behind them.
In 2004, Fastow pled guilty to two counts of securities fraud and was sentenced to six years in federal prison. Since his release, he has provided litigation support at a Texas law firm, and he consults with directors, attorneys and hedge funds on how best to identify potentially critical finance, accounting, compensation and cultural issues.
CEUs/CLEs are available for attorneys and accountants. Tickets are $75 with CEUs/CLEs and $50 without. Sponsors enjoy unlimited attendees. Contact Jane Frantz at (920) 886-9319, ext. 110 for sponsorship info. The event is a signature fundraiser for Samaritan Counseling Center.
To register or for more information, visit samaritan-counseling.com and click on Events>Fox Valley Ethics in Business Summit. Please note the event will not be recorded.