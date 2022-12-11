On Dec. 9 Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers announced the launch of a statewide 'Doing the Right Thing' listening session tour to hear directly from Wisconsinites on the issues that matter to them as he prepares his 2023-25 executive budget. Topics covered in the sessions include pressing issues facing Wisconsinites and their families: addressing rising costs and national inflation; supporting our kids and public schools; ensuring healthcare is affordable and accessible; investing in high-speed internet and the state’s infrastructure and transportation systems; conservation and protecting our natural resources; and bolstering our state's workforce and building an economy that works for everyone.
“The best part of my job as governor is getting out of the Capitol and listening to Wisconsinites, whether it's at their homes or businesses, at their schools, in their farm fields, nursing homes, or at listening sessions like these,” Evers said.
The governor's listening session tour will begin in 2022 and carry on into 2023. The governor will host three budget listening sessions before the end of the year, including one virtual listening session in addition to in-person events in Kenosha and Green Bay. Additional listening session locations and dates will be announced in the new year.
The listening session in Green Bay will be held Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 5:30 p.m. at the Brown County STEM Innovation Center on the campus of UW-Green Bay. Get more information and register online to attend here.
Wisconsinites are also welcome to submit written comments on any topic at any time before or after the listening sessions here.