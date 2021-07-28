Enron Corp.’s former chief financial officer is the keynote speaker at the Fox Valley Ethics in Business Summit from 8 to 10 a.m. on Oct. 14 at the Best Western Premier Bridgewood Resort Hotel Conference Center in Neenah.
The summit, which is presented by the Samaritan Counseling Center of the Fox Valley, is designed to advance the conversation around ethical best practices to shape a more vibrant community. Attendees will learn how businesses are dealing with moral dilemmas and how the pandemic is impacting employee mental health. They will also discover coping strategies to improve morale, productivity and job satisfaction.
Andy Fastow, who served as Enron’s CFO from 1998 to 2001, will share his insights on how the ambiguity and complexity of laws and regulations breeds opportunity for problematic decisions and will discuss what questions corporate directors, management, attorneys, and accountants should ask in order to ensure that their companies not only follow the rules, but uphold the principles behind them.
In 2004, Fastow plead guilty to two counts of securities fraud, and was sentenced to six years in federal prison. Since his release, he provides litigation support at a Texas law firm, and he consults with directors, attorneys and hedge funds on how best to identify potentially critical finance, accounting, compensation and cultural issues.
The event is free, but donations will help provide access to mental health services in Northeast Wisconsin. To register or for more information, visit samaritan-counseling.com and click on Events.