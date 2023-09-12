The Northeast Wisconsin Manufacturing Alliance’s 12th annual “Excellence in Manufacturing/K-12 Partnerships Awards” will be held Oct. 24 at Resch Expo in Green Bay.
The event will spotlight best practices of manufacturing and education collaborations throughout northeast Wisconsin as well as showcasing top talent from local manufacturing companies. The cocktail reception begins at 4:30 p.m. The dinner and awards program will start at 6:15 p.m. To purchase tickets to the dinner go to: https://NEWMA2023Awards.eventbrite.com.
The event is the night before Manufacturing First Expo and Conference also being held at the Resch Center. The event is an annual collaboration between the Northeast Wisconsin Manufacturing Alliance, Insight Publications and presenting sponsor First Business Bank. Registration is open here.
Mark Weber, vice president at EMT International and board chair of the NEW Manufacturing Alliance said, “The awards dinner is a celebration of the strong partnerships that have formed between manufacturers and education.” Weber added, “The evening will showcase best practices and provide other schools and manufacturers a roadmap they can replicate.”
The Excellence in Manufacturing/K-12 Partnerships Awards will recognize the following winners:
2023 EDUCATION AWARD WINNERS
- Brighter Image – Seymour Community School District
- Career Pathmaker – Administrator - Vicki Porior, Oshkosh Area School District
- Career Pathmaker – Educator - Elizabeth Kust, N.E.W. School of Innovation
- Career Pathmaker – Educator - Paul Endter, Appleton West High School
- Career Pathmaker – Tech Ed Teacher - Justin Casper, Two Rivers High School
- Education Innovation – Fond du Lac High School
- Higher Education Award – Christine Brown, Fox Valley Technical College - Wautoma
- Manufacturing Partnership - Wabeno High School
2023 MANUFACTURER AWARD WINNERS
- Brighter Image – Miller Electric Mfg. Co.
- Educational Partnership – Advanced Tooling Specialists (ATS)
- Leadership – Samuel Pressure Vessel Group
- Manufacturing Innovation - Team Industries
- Visionary – Gregorio Balandran, Amcor
- Youth Apprenticeship – Walker Forge
2023 COMMUNITY PARTNERSHIP WINNER
- Community Partnership – Fox Valley Technical College, Goodwill NCW & Rawhide Youth Services
The Alliance also will announce 2023 All-Star and Mentor Award winners. This award recognizes top talent at Alliance member companies. Companies with a winner include: Fincantieri Ace Marine, Fives Gidding & Lewis, Georgia-Pacific, Great Northern Laminations, HUI, Nicolet Plastics, Rockline Industries, Samuel Pressure Vessel Group and STRYKER. Other attendees include winners who received $1,000 or $2,500 college scholarships. The Alliance awarded $60,000 worth of college scholarships for the 2023-2024 college term. Over the last 14 years, the Alliance has sponsored over $490,000 in college scholarships.