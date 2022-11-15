Excellerate, a division of Faith Technologies Incorporated (FTI), broke ground Nov. 14 on a new 385,000-square-foot facility.
Excellerate is an industry-leading innovator of manufactured electrical components and assemblies and is expanding to meet the increased demand for its prefabricated sustainable electrical energy solutions. This new Little Chute facility will be the hub for Excellerate’s manufacturing of microgrids, modular builds, e-houses and specialty engineering.
Utilizing clean energy technology, this facility will be built as a smart manufacturing facility and will be equipped to achieve net-zero in the future.
The new facility will be complete in fall 2023 and is expected to bring more than 200 jobs to northeast Wisconsin.