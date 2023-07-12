Excellerate, a leader in mass electrical component assemblies and custom-engineered solutions and a division of Faith Technologies Incorporated, is seeking up to 200 people to join its ever-growing team at its new Little Chute, Wisconsin facility at 2125 W. Evergreen Drive.
The 385,000-square-foot steel building will be a smart manufacturing facility that industrializes construction and clean energy.
“Excellerate is industrializing construction work by taking labor off-site and building components in our controlled manufacturing facilities,” said Pat McGettigan, Excellerate’s executive vice president. “This allows us to be more productive and deliver a better product to our customers while keeping employee safety the top priority.”
Available positions include:
- Entry-level workers and apprentices
- Licensed journeymen/journeywomen electricians
- Material handlers
- Production planners
- Constructability managers
- Carpenters
- Preproduction engineers
“We know the growth of clean energy technology is vitally important to support the environment as well as help us meet the expanding energy needs of our nation,” McGettigan said. “With Excellerate, you get to be a part of innovation in a new frontier of energy. This new manufacturing facility is a first-of-its-kind in northeast Wisconsin and is setting a precedent for what is possible in manufacturing across the nation.”