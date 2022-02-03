GREEN BAY — The Experience Greater Green Bay Corporation will receive a $2.5 million grant to help construct its new visitor center thanks to a Tourism Capital Investment Grant from the state.
Gov. Tony Evers announced $21.9 million in grants will be awarded to 27 local governments and organizations through the program for major tourism-related capital improvement projects.
The new Experience Greater Green Bay Visitor Center will bolster tourism marketing in the greater Green Bay area and provide visitor services to six million annual guests.
“We've prioritized major investments in Wisconsin's tourism industry, because it's at the core of our local economies, helping to promote local festivals and events, support small businesses, restaurants, and hotels, showcase our outdoor recreation opportunities, and so much more,” said Gov. Evers. “From Green Bay to Hayward to Wisconsin Dells, these capital infrastructure projects will help ensure Wisconsin's tourism industry—and all the industries that depend on it—continue to be a strong part of our economy.”
The grants awarded range from $29,000 to a maximum of $3.5 million.
A list of grant awardees and additional information can be found on the program website.
Other Northeast Wisconsin awardees include:
The Door County Maritime Museum, which will receive a $1.75 million grant to help expand their Sturgeon Bay location with the Jim Kress Maritime Lighthouse Tower. The expansion will provide an additional 20,000 square feet, doubling the museum's exhibit space and offering 10 floors of educational exhibits to highlight Wisconsin's rich maritime history.
Paine Art Center and Gardens, Inc. will receive a $250,000 grant to help fund the construction of a new parking lot for events, creating 30 new spaces and refurbishing the 40 existing spaces.
The DOA administered the application process for the grant, which opened on Oct. 7, 2021, and closed on Nov. 19, 2021.