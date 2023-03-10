MENASHA – Faith Technologies Incorporated, has made an investment in the Wisconsin-based venture capital firm, TitletownTech.
Founded by the Green Bay Packers and Microsoft, TitletownTech’s vision is to form a powerful, collaborative network to create, build and invest in new technologies and bring new ventures to market.
With roots dating back to 1972, FTI has a national presence while valuing the importance of supporting entrepreneurship and innovation in the state of Wisconsin and the Midwest. FTI’s commitment helps support TitletownTech’s investments, while its technology expertise in the energy sector will also provide guidance to venture startups.
“FTI is a leader in industries that align with our investment thesis, like engineering, manufacturing and clean energy, and we’re thrilled to be an extension of the organization’s continued innovation efforts,” said TitletownTech Managing Director Jill Enos. “This investment unlocks valuable expertise for both organizations and TitletownTech’s portfolio companies.”
“At FTI, we’ve always had an entrepreneurial nature and have never been satisfied with the status quo,” said Mike Jansen, CEO of FTI. “We have the utmost respect for innovative new companies who are working to build on the technology strengths in our region and are thrilled to be part of the TitletownTech team to encourage and guide these emerging organizations.”