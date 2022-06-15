CHILTON— Faith Technologies Inc. (FTI) unveiled its new Lakeside Vision Center in Chilton today. The 19,000-square-foot Lakeside Vision Center is the first completed project in a 40-acre, multi-phase, entirely off-grid community.
The facility includes:
- A real-time energy technology demonstration station, known as the Immersion Room
- A recharge station containing level 2 and level 3 electric vehicle (EV) charging systems powered by renewable energy
- Meeting space
- Private corporate lodging space
The facility, equipped with multiple renewable energy solutions, demonstrates possibilities for off-grid independence as traditional electricity costs continue to rise across the nation, the company said.
FTI chose this location for the Lakeside Vision Center because of its rural location on the east shore of Lake Winnebago. The 40-acre area is at the end of the utility grid and experiences frequent power interruptions due to weather or other occurrences.
FTI’s off-grid community solution provides clean, uninterruptible power to the site. Future plans call for an off-grid residential community on the property.