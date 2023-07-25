The U.S. Small Business Administration Fiscal Year 2022 Small Business Federal Procurement Scorecard shows a record-breaking 26.5% of federal contracting dollars awarded to American small businesses.
This amounts to a $162.9 billion investment in the small business economy – an $8.7 billion increase from the previous fiscal year.
According to data compiled by the SBA, 21.87% of the purchases made by the U.S. government in the Great Lakes Region of Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio and Wisconsin were from small business owners. Of the $5.9 billion spent on federal contracts in Wisconsin, more than $1 billion, or 17.35% were spent buying products and services from Wisconsin’s small businesses.
This is the second year in a row that federal government contracts awarded to small businesses in Wisconsin have exceeded $1 billion, with the FY21 figures topping $1.1 billion and 18%. Annual contract awards in Wisconsin dating back to at least 2010 did not meet the $1 billion threshold.
“Government contracting is a powerful tool for entrepreneurs to open new and stable revenue streams for their small businesses,” said SBA Wisconsin District Director Eric Ness.
