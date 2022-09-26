MADISON—Thirty companies have been selected as finalists for the 2022 Wisconsin Innovation Awards. In total, more than 300 businesses, products and services from around the state were nominated. The finalists were determined by a panel of 19 statewide industry experts, with winners to be announced at the annual awards ceremony on Oct. 12. Nominations spanned across the state of Wisconsin, representing startups, organizations, and established businesses of all sizes and industries.
New North finalists include ChemDirect in Green Bay, Dr. Dyslexia Dude in Oshkosh, Fork Farms in Green Bay and ReadySet Technologies Inc. in De Pere. For a complete list of finalists, click here.
The Wisconsin Innovation Awards (WIA), presented by Wipfli, connects and showcases innovators throughout the state of Wisconsin, across industries and organizations of all shapes and sizes.
By producing and providing educational media content, organizing a statewide network of experts willing to mentor and support each other, and hosting events that highlight groundbreaking work, WIA is building a lasting legacy of instruction inspired by Wisconsin’s thinkers, makers, creators, and designers. WIA fosters innovation in this state and helps shine a light on companies throughout Wisconsin that have transformational ideas.