A fire destroyed four buses causing $500,000 in damage at a Green Bay agency that assists people with disabilities.
According to a release from the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, the fire was reported at 1:11 a.m. Feb. 28 in the parking lot at Aspiro, 1673 Dousman St. Firefighters found four buses in flames when they arrived, but were able to extinguish the fire in 10 minutes and prevent it from spreading to nearby structures.
The department’s hazmat team helped contain runoff that contained fuel. The fire remains under investigation.
Aspiro provides vocational, educational, support, and recreational services to people with disabilities and their caregivers.