Wisconsin has submitted the 5-year action plan that establishes the state's broadband goals and priorities to National Telecommunications and Information Administration for the purposes of implementing Internet for All. The plan serves as a foundational guide for the deployment of the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment funding.
Wisconsin was awarded more than $1 billion in BEAD funding, according to an announcement earlier this year.
The 5-year plan includes $391 million in spending for a variety of programs that address connectivity infrastructure, access and affordability. The spending includes $178.7 million for the Rural Development Opportunity Fund, $141 million for the Affordable Connectivity Program (which has 387,000 enrollees), $36.5 million for Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program and $28 million for the ReConnect Loan Program.
Funding sources include the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Federal Communications Commission and the National Telecommunications and Information Administration
The required 5-year plan is the result of comprehensive and robust outreach, local coordination, Tribal consultation and survey responses along with data on broadband access, affordability and adoption. The plan has been submitted and will be finalized upon review and approval by NTIA. Following the action plan the Wisconsin Public Service Commission will work on volume one and volume two of the BEAD initial proposal. The initial proposal will provide additional detail on the implementation details of the BEAD program and will go out for public comment. The Initial proposal is due by Dec. 27.