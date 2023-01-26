Foot Locker continues to consolidate its operations and notified the state of Wisconsin Jan. 23 that it will lay off 97 employees and close its Oshkosh call center permanently by April 28.
According to the notice sent to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development, the company is centralizing its internal customer care team to its facility in Wausau.
Foot Locker has announced a series of cost-cutting measures since last summer, including the closure of a distribution center in Wausau that will lead to cutting 210 employees by April. The Wausau distribution center has been part of Foot Locker since 1997 when the company acquired East Bay. At its height, Foot Locker employed 2,000 people in the Wausau area.
According to Footwear News, Foot Locker announced in a recent SEC filing that it would “eliminate an undisclosed number of corporate and support roles, which the company expects to account for about $18 million in cost savings on an annualized basis starting in fiscal 2023."
The changes follow appointment of Mary Dillon as CEO last summer.