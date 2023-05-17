Four New North region companies are recipients of Dairy Processor Grants.
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection administers the grant program. The purpose of the grants is to help foster innovation, improve profitability, and sustain the long-term viability of Wisconsin’s dairy processing facilities.
New North recipients are:
- Rosewood Dairy, Sturgeon Bay, fund installation of a wastewater tank.
- Safety Fresh Foods LLC, Plymouth, invest in waste reduction and innovation.
- Scoops Ice Cream, Chilton, invest in expansion and modernization.
- Winona Foods, Inc., Green Bay, invest in a leak detection system.
A total of $400,000 was available for this year’s Dairy Processor Grants, with a maximum of $50,000 allowed for each project. Grant recipients are required to provide a match of at least 20 percent of the grant amount. DATCP received 38 grant requests totaling more than $1.5 million.
“Dairy processors are key to Wisconsin’s position as a national and global leader in the dairy industry,” said DATCP Secretary Randy Romanski. “Our processors are constantly adapting, and it is clear that demand for these grants that support innovation is high.”
Since 2014, DATCP has received 199 dairy processor grant proposals requesting more than $7 million. DATCP has funded 106 of those proposals,