FOX CITIES—The Fox Cities Chamber of Commerce announced its 2022 Business Awards recipients. These annual awards, given in four categories, recognize businesses and organizations in the Fox Cities that help make the community vibrant, innovative, and dynamic.
Business of the Year: This award recognizes Fox Cities businesses for outstanding performance, including growth (financial, physical, and/or employment); commitment to quality; economic impact; and the contributions they make to our community. This year’s recipients are:
- Large Employer: Milis Flatwork
- Small Employer: CarePatrol Fox Cities
Company Innovation: This award acknowledges organizations that have identified opportunities and executed creative thinking, taking calculated risks to bring innovation to the marketplace. This year’s recipients are:
- Large Employer: Jewelers Mutual
- Small Employer: Proceed.app
Corporate Citizen Leadership: This award encourages and supports corporate social responsibility and community leadership, recognizing organizations with a philosophy of giving and community involvement, thus making significant differences in the health and well-being of the Fox Cities. This year’s recipient is:
- Winch Financial
Rising Star: This award is for relatively new "up and coming" small businesses with a unique blend of vision, energy, perseverance, and skill. It recognizes ventures that have been in business for at least three years and have had a strong start with the potential for growing into a prosperous enterprise. This year’s recipient is:
- Whisk & Arrow Sugar Studio
“The Fox Cities Chamber Business Awards are truly a special event where we pay tribute to businesses that represent leadership and achievement in our community,” shared Becky Bartoszek, President/CEO of the Fox Cities Chamber. “We are excited to celebrate this year’s outstanding nominees and award recipients.”
The 2022 Business Awards recipients will be recognized at the Chamber’s Business Awards Luncheon on Monday, Nov. 14, at the Best Western Premier Bridgewood Resort Hotel. Tickets for Fox Cities Chamber members are $65 each or a VIP table for $800. Admission for nonmembers is $75/person or $950 for a table. Register online here.
Businesses interested in sponsoring the event can contact Jim Wickersham, Sr. Director Investor Relations, at jwickersham@foxcitieschamber.com.